Maharashtra and Karnataka seers dispute Hanuman's birthplace, one seer gets violent, throws mike at another

The Anjaneri Hills of Nashik have always been known as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

Now some saints have upset a whole lot of people disputing this conventional wisdom and insisting that he was born in Kishkinda in Karnataka instead.

At war with each other over the birthplace of Lord Hanuman now are not Hindus or Muslims but sants and mahants from the two states who are bitterly contesting the ownership of the birthplace. A Dharm Sabha, a meeting to discuss this, was organised on Tuesday at Trimbakeshwar, one of the 12 jyotirling places in India.

But far from resolving the dispute over Lord Hanuman, these men of religion began fighting among themselves over a trivial issue-- the seating arrangement for the discussion.