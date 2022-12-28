Maharashtra assembly passes Lokayukta Bill, Deputy CM Fadnavis calls it 'historic legislation'
Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Lokayukta Bill 2022, which brings the Chief Minister and council of ministers under the ambit of the anti-corruption ombudsman.
According to the Bill, the Lokayukta will have to seek the approval of the assembly before initiating any inquiry against the CM and bringing a motion before the session of the house. Such a proposal would require the approval of at least two-thirds of the total members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
Moreover, the bill states that the Lokayukta will not investigate allegations of corruption in matters relating to internal security or public order and involving the CM.
It is also states that any such inquiry shall be kept secret and if the Lokayukta comes to the conclusion that the complaint deserves to be dismissed, the records of the inquiry shall not be published or made available.
The bill was passed without discussion as the opposition had staged a walkout over the alleged scam in the Teachers Entrance Test.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the bill a historic legislation, adding Maharashtra is the first state to have such a law.
The Lokayukta will include a Chairperson, who should be a current or former Chief Justice of a High Court. Apart from which, it will include a Supreme Court or Bombay High Court judge. The Lokayukta shall have a maximum of four members, of whom two shall be from the judiciary. The selection committee for the appointment of the Lokayukta chairperson and members, however, will be headed by the CM and deputy CM of Maharashtra.
