Maharashtra assembly passes Lokayukta Bill, Deputy CM Fadnavis calls it 'historic legislation'

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Lokayukta Bill 2022, which brings the Chief Minister and council of ministers under the ambit of the anti-corruption ombudsman.

According to the Bill, the Lokayukta will have to seek the approval of the assembly before initiating any inquiry against the CM and bringing a motion before the session of the house. Such a proposal would require the approval of at least two-thirds of the total members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Moreover, the bill states that the Lokayukta will not investigate allegations of corruption in matters relating to internal security or public order and involving the CM.

It is also states that any such inquiry shall be kept secret and if the Lokayukta comes to the conclusion that the complaint deserves to be dismissed, the records of the inquiry shall not be published or made available.