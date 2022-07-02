Maharashtra: Fadnavis gets back at Aarey with a vengenace

Amid the farce of the government formation in Maharashtra where former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis ended up as deputy 10 minutes after publicly vowing the BJP would support the Eknath Shinde government from outside, the new cabinet’s first decision was to revoke the protection offered to the Aarey Forest as a no-development zone by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government it displaced.

The 2014-19 Fadnavis government’s very last act in office was to cut down trees in the Aarey forest to make way for a Metro car shed. The cutting down of trees happened surreptitiously in the dark of the night to prevent environmental activists from getting wind of the destruction or giving them time to bring about a court stay on the project.

The incoming MVA government had examined all the arguments of environmentalists and the previous government and come to the conclusion that Fadnavis had been withholding information from the public and lying about the facts. They then proceeded to pass a resolution protecting the Aarey forest in north Mumbai as a reserved forest and preventing any development activities from taking place here.

In fact, environmental activist Zoru Bathena is quite categorical about Fadnavis lying to the people about both Aarey and Kanjurmarg in the east where the MVA government shifted the car sheds.