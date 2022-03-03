Maharashtra girl stuck in Ukraine sends out desperate plea for help

“Whoever has an active internet connection, please tweet to the PMO and the External affairs ministry asking them to please speed up our evacuation,” she said in a voice note while barely holding back her sobs.

She later sent a text message saying, “The situation is really bad at the Shehyni Medyka border. We had to walk for around 23 to 25 kilometres carrying a tumbler of water, some snacks and our luggage to reach the border. We have been outside in temperatures ranging from -5 to -7 degrees for three days and even after reaching the border, they did not allow us to cross. We went to the border after reading an advisory on their official account. As soon as we learned that there are not letting Indians cross, we came back. They are literally assaulting Indians over there.”

She went on to describe how several Indian students were assaulted, including a young man who suffers from asthma. Only a few girls were allowed after a lot of pleading, while the others were forced to turn around and have been living on the streets since then.