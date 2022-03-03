Maharashtra governor driven out of Assembly by MVA legislators

He has not yet apologised about his obscene remark on the Phules, though Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has pointed out that child marriages had been common in India in that era (even Gandhiji and his wife Kasturba married when both were 13) and demanded that it is high time that Koshiyari be thrown out of Maharashtra for his unsavoury remarks.

In the Assembly today, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pleaded for and eventually obtained the silence of MVA legislators but by then the governor had already decamped from the House. Seeing how he had been driven away, BJP legislators then took to the well of the House protesting his forced exit. The House was then adjourned after brief condolence resolutions for singer Lata Mangeshkar and industrialist Rahul Bajaj.

The governor has been in conflict with the Maharashtra government ever since its formation and this is not the first time he had run into controversy. There have been exchanges of bitter letters between him and the chief minister over various issues, the governor even being peeved at the alleged “intemperate tone and threatening tenor" over Thackeray's letter to him on his blocking the election of a Speaker to the Assembly. The governor complained it belittled and denigrated the high constitutional office of the governor. However, for several years now Koshiyari himself has been acting more as a BJP worker in that high office rather than a neutral constitutional authority and may have little cause to complain at the responses of another constitutional authority.