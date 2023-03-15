Maharashtra govt employees' strike demanding restoration of OPS enters second day

Maharashtra government employees continued to strike work keeping up their demand for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The functioning in government hospitals and offices are affected due to the agitation.

On March 14, 2023, 17 lakh state government employees started an indefinite strike raising their pending demand of restoration of the OPS . A day prior to the strike, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis met and appealed to Vishwas Katkar, the convenor of the committee of nearly 35 state government employees, semi-government employees and teachers to take back the strike. However, Katkar rejected the appeal made by CM Shinde.

Katkar said, "Today employees from various districts of Maharashtra have joined the strike with us. State-wise about 17 lakh employees are part of this strike. However many couldn't join on the first day. They were on holidays. Today about 37,000 have become part of this protest." Katkar stressed that the Shinde-led government should understand the importance of the Old Pension Scheme. Unless it is approved none of the employees will resume work.