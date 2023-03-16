Maharashtra govt employees turn down proposal of review committee by Shinde-led govt

Katkar explained in length the merits of the OPS and demerits of the New Pension Scheme (NPS). He said, "Suppose an employee with the government draws a salary of Rs.32,000 and retires after 15-years. According to the NPS the pension would be between Rs 1800-2000 whereas in the OPS it can be somewhere near Rs 16,000 a month. This is a huge difference for an employee who has worked for almost two decades. We are asking the state government to restore the Old Pension Scheme. It is very unjust to the employees who are focused and dedicated to the government and welfare of people."

Katkar stressed that the Shinde-led government should understand the importance of the Old Pension Scheme and unless it is approved none of the employees will resume work.

Following the strike and agitation the state-run hospitals, schools and other essential government institutions are partly impacted in the state. However, Katkar claims that they are available with the high-rank officials on phones and are managing the essential services. "We have asked the employees from medical and education departments to remain available on need basis. We have no intention of making the public should suffer . The top officials have been told about the availability of the staff in hospitals and educational services, "added Katkar.