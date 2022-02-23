Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested by ED; "won't be scared, will fight and win", says Malik

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, officials said.



The 62-year-old NCP leader was taken into custody after he was questioned for about five hours at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area since around 8 AM.

"Have been arrested, but won't be scared. We will fight and win," said NCP leader Nawab Malik after being arrested by ED in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.