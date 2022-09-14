Maharashtra: Sadhus assaulted in Sangli on suspicion of child abduction, six arrested

Four sadhus were assaluted by villagers in Umadi Village in Sangli District of Maharashtra after they were mistaken for child lifters. The sadhus were on their way to Lavanga from Uttar Pradesh to visit the temples as part of their religious pilgrimage. At the beginning the villagers believed that they were thieves who had come to abduct the children and beat them up. The incident came to light after the video of the assault went viral on social media.

Six people have been arrested in this connection. The police have booked them under IPC 324, 323, 143, 147, 148, 149, 504.

In the video, two persons can be seen whipping the sadhus with belts amidst an onlooking crowd. The local police then arrived on the scene, intervened in the matter and calmed the crowds.