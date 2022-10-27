Maharashtra: Shinde government facing political crisis

Both Kadu and Rana hail from Amravati and while this is clearly a turf war between the two, it has also brought into question Fadnavis’ wisdom in promoting two independents from the same constituency, proving the truth of the adage that there cannot be two swords placed in the same scabbard. Kadu was a minister in the MVA government and has not been accommodated in their cabinet by Shinde and Fadnavis. He is a militant leader roughing up government officials, enforcing his own edicts and generally acting as Robinhood across Maharashtra. For those acts, he was even sent to jail for two months while he was minister for disturbing the peace. Shinde has been doing his best to pacify both Kadu and Rana but while Rana has said he would go by Fadnavis’s diktat, Kadu is less conciliatory.

If Rana does not take back his words by November 1, Kadu has not only threatened a suit against him but also said both Shinde and Fadnavis will be made respondents to answer the money allegations hurled on them, for if he took the money, fifty other people also did so. And so who offered them the money?, Kadu has questioned.

That has sent both Shinde and Fadnavis reeling, putting them between a rock and a hard place. The allegation has been pounced upon by the Shiv Sena (UBT) as proof that their MLAs were bribed to pull support from the MVA government.

Aaditya Thackeray, the son of the former chief minister, has also not been beyond fueling some trouble by saying that at least ten Shinde camp MLAs are in touch with his father as they are highly discontented with the Shinde administration. Some of them are upset that they have not been accommodated in the cabinet, others are simply disenchanted at Shinde’s inability to deliver on his promise - that the Thackerays would be finished and the Shiv Sena would belong to them.