Maharashtra unit of Congress to hold two-day camp to strengthen party in state

A two-day state level camp is being organised in Maharashtra along the lines of the All India Congress Committee's Navsankalp Shivir held recently at Udaipur.

The camp would be held on June 1 and 2 at Shirdi.

All the issues taken up in the Navsankalp Shivir camp in Udaipur will be conveyed to the grassroot workers of the state during the event.

After the state level camp, district level camps will be organized from June 9 to 14.

The camp at Shirdi will be attended by ministers and senior leaders of the state. Along with strengthening the party organisation, emphasis will also be laid on reviving the Congress party in the state.

On the occasion of the 75th year of Independence, a 75 km 'Azadi Gaurav Padayatra' will be organised in all the districts from August 9 to 15.

All other points in the Udaipur Declaration, including one person, one post, will be implemented in the state.

State Congress president Nana Patole said that while implementing the manifesto of Navsankalp Shivir in Udaipur, the Congress party will focus on the mess made by the Modi government at the Centre for 8 years.

“Congress workers should work to convey to the masses how the BJP failed on the issues of rising inflation, unemployment, farmers and workers during the BJP government. The behaviour of the BJP government at the Centre is that of only a merchant, which is selling and privatising everything set up by the Congress. Democracy and the Constitutional system are under threat. The Congress party will raise its voice against this. It fought against the British and now the Congress workers will have to fight against this BJP,” he said.

Party in-charge H K Patil gave out details of the camp at Tilak Bhavan in a meeting held in the presence of State Election Officer and former Union Minister Pallam Raju and under the chairmanship of Nana Patole.

Among those present on the occasion included Legislative Party Leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan, former Chief Ministers Sushilkumar Shinde and Prithviraj Chavan, Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur, Fisheries Conservation Minister Aslam Sheikh, Tribal Development Minister KC Padvi, Minister of State Satej Patil, Dr Vishwajit Kadam and former state president Manikrao Thackeray.