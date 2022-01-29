Maharashtra Waqf Board demands SIT to probe nexus between govt officials and lands sharks in waqf scams

The letter further stated that board members strongly believe that if investigated thoroughly a strong criminal nexus could be exposed involving officials from different government departments who in connivance with land sharks have indulged in all illegal means to gobble up prime Waqf lands. "Since the magnitude of the scam is huge and because we have strong belief that many more bogus NOCs allegedly issued from Maharashtra waqf board are in circulation, it would be apt to get the matter investigated by a special team under the guidance of Principal Secretary", the letter added.

A number of Pune Waqf lands have been under the scanner of several state and central agencies including the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED officials for the first time in the state history questioned all the accused in Tabut Inam Endowment Trust waqf land fraud case in Hinjewadi. Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) Ajay Pawar attached to Pune District Collectorate has been grilled by the central agency in connection with the Rs 9.64 crore waqf land scam. The ED also had raided the residence of Zarip Khan who, according to the police and investigating agencies, is the mastermind of the Hinjewadi waqf fraud case.

Khan’s bail has been rejected by a Pune court while the anticipatory bail applications of Sahil Munna Khan, Rehana Ishraque Khan and Uzair Ishraque Khan were rejected by Pune court recently. According to the FIR, Taboot Inam Endowment Trust, which is registered with the Waqf board, owns 8 hectares 57.1 R land at Gat no. 335/1 in Maan village in Mulshi taluka of Pune district. The state government acquired 5 hectares 51 R land out of the total land for the Rajiv Gandhi IT Park. The government was supposed to give around ₹9.64 crore to the trust in return and accordingly the government had released an amount of ₹7.73 crore. The amount was siphoned off by the accused who prepared bogus documents and resorted to cheating the government.