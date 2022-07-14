Mahima Makwana bags her first brand endorsement with Garnier

Mahima looks gorgeous in her new look as she dons a burgundy hair color with utmost charm. The audience is in love with her look and her acting prowess in the advertisement and her persona surely means that she will bag a lot more brand endorsements.

Talking about her latest collaboration and what went behind making it, Mahima reveals,” It was great collaborating with such a prestigious brand and representing them really makes me happy. I hope the audience loves me in this new avatar as I have dyed my hair for this collab and my look is quite different from what the audiences have seen me in before. This is a major hair transformation and I have thoroughly enjoyed the process. Shooting for the commercial was also exciting as I got to work with two fine actors and I can't wait for my fans to see the commercial.”