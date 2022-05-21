Make data from caste census public: Congress demands at Chintan Shivir, focuses on jobs, farmers, workers

Focus on creating jobs and address growing wealth and income inequalities, demanded the Congress of the Government at the Chintan Shivir in Udaipur. Other demands made included an extension of welfare schemes and a comprehensive review of centre-state fiscal relations. The demands were made in the form of recommendations by the six panels set up to study various sectors. Deliberations on the party organisation and political affairs are covered separately on this page.

Economic Group

• Party’s renewed commitment to an open and mixed economy with economic growth driven by the private sector as well as a strong and viable public sector.

• Economic Policy’s focus to be on creation of jobs

• Economic Policy must address issues of extreme poverty, hunger, nutritional deficiency and growing inequalities of income and wealth

• Welfare measures need to be expanded

• Get the Indian economy and the Indian workforce future-ready

• A comprehensive review of Centre-State fiscal relations and to protect and preserve the rights of the states.

Farmers and Khet

Mazdoor Group

• Farmers trapped in a swamp of debt of more than Rs. 16.80 lakh crore up to March 31, 2021 with the Union Government displaying complete apathy over the past eight years

• A “National Farmer Debt Relief Commission” be set up to determine the path from loan waiver to debt relief