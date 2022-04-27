Maken to visit Udaipur for Congress Shivir

AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, Ajay Maken will visit Udaipur, the venue of the AICC introspection camp-Sankalp Chintan Shivir from May 13 to 15. Maken will arrive in Jaipur on May 4 and he would visit Udaipur to see the preparations for the AICC camp there. He is likely to be accompanied by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pradesh Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara, and some ministers. It is likely the AICC organizational secretary K C Venugopal, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan would also visit Udaipur to see the preparation for the mega Chintan Sihivir.

It is learned that apart from the AICC working committee members, all the party’s general secretaries for various states, members of parliament, leaders of the Congress legislature parties of various states, and the Pradesh Congress presidents of various states are among the 400 participants expected to take part in the Shivir.

Though the selection of Taj Aravali, a five-star hotel has been made provisionally, a final decision on the venue would be taken on May 4 when Maken visits Udaipur.