Making khadi Tiranga: Women in Bengeri down but not out

For six months every year the 1,200 women employed by the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyog Samyukta Sangha (KKGSS) at Bengeri village in Dharwad wove the national flag with khadi for Independence Day. Over the next six months they would weave the flag for the Republic Day on January 26.

The central government changed the Flag Code in December 2021 and allowed textile mills to use polyester and various machine-made fabrics to manufacture national flags. With this, orders are flooding to the mills in Surat in Gujarat.

The Union and state governments, PSUs and government agencies are expected to buy more national flags this year to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence. The government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaignis also giving a major push to flag makers this year.

With the amendment to the flag code, polyester and machine- made flags will be available on e-commerce platforms for as little as Rs 38 against the khadi hand-spun flags which are more expensive with prices starting from Rs 380 and going up to Rs 2,000 per flag.

Till this year the KKGSS unit at Bengeri was the sole agency to make hand-woven national flags withkhadi for the government.