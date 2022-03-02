Malayalam channel MediaOne TV set to appeal in SC after Kerala HC refuses to set aside ban on telecast

Malayalam news channel MediaOne TV will be filing an appeal in the Supreme Court as the Kerala High Court has dismissed the appeal on February 2, 2022, by the channel against the ban imposed on its telecast by the union government citing ‘national security’.

“We will be approaching the Supreme Court on Thursday after the order comes out later. Our appeal will be based on the order,” said Pramod Raman, editor of MediaOne channel.

The channel has not been telecasting since February 8, 2022, and the division bench did not grant any interim relief.

The Division Bench of the Kerala High Court comprising Justices S Manikumar and Shaji P Chaly had dismissed the appeal filed by the company against the single judge’s judgment upholding the restriction on the telecast of the channel.