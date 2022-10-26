Mallikarjun Kharge: Will break system of lies and hatred prevailing under present regime

Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge formally took over as Congress president on Wednesday and said the party will break the "system of lies and hatred" prevailing under the current government.



Kharge had defeated Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in a direct contest for the president's post in the grand old party.



Speaking at the event after he was handed over the certificate of election to the top post at a function at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, Kharge said it was an emotional moment for him and he would like to thank Congress people for making a worker's son and an ordinary worker, president of the party.

“I started this journey in 1969 as a block committee chief today you have taken it to such heights. It’s my privilege and pride to take forward the legacy of Congress, a party which has been guided by the likes of Mahatama Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru,” Kharge said



"I know it is a difficult time, efforts are being made to change democracy established by Congress," the 80-year-old leader said after taking over as party chief.



"The Congress will break this system of lies and hatred that is prevailing in the country," he said.

Stressing on the need to come together to defeat the divisive forces, and save democracy in the country, the newly elected president of the Congress party said, "Together, we will build an India that will be enlightened, empowered and equal for every citizen. We will uphold the Constitution of this country, respect everyone’s rights and give equal opportunities, defeat those who spread hate, and fight price rise, unemployment and hunger.”