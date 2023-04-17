Mamata demands SC-monitored probe into Malik's comments on 2019 Pulwama attack

Banerjee demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the claims made by Malik in an interview to a news portal.



"If the highest chair is involved, then it is only the Supreme Court that can conduct an impartial investigation. I have total confidence in the Supreme Court, only the judiciary can save this country. We need to have an inquiry into what happened in Pulwama, then only people will get to know the truth," she said.



There has been no reaction from the government since Malik's interview was released on Friday, but the BJP said that there were serious questions about his credibility and cited various statements made by him in recent years.



The opposition Congress demanded that the Centre reveal the outcome of the probe into the attack, and asked why the paramilitary personnel were "denied" aircraft and made to commute by road despite terror threat as claimed by Malik in the interview.