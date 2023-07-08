Manipur: 65+ days of a stony silence...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silences are arguably more eloquent than his daily prattle. He was quiet on the farm laws for a year. He did not utter a word on the protest by the women wrestlers. He has not spoken for three years on the Chinese incursion in Ladakh.

So should his silence on Manipur over the last two months have come as a surprise to us? As a matter of fact, his silence on Manipur has been shocking. It unnerved a large section of people in Manipur, who were looking to him for a word, a signal, an address and a call for peace.

Surely the prime minister who allegedly stopped the war in Ukraine for a few hours with one phone call, to enable Indian students there to be rescued, could stop the violence in Manipur also with one phone call?

Hope was indeed high when the prime minister brought forward his monthly radio talk show Mann Ki Baat to June 18. Normally the show is broadcast on the last Sunday of the month. But when the PM failed to utter a single word on Manipur, several people in the state broke their radio sets in the streets in frustration. An anguished Ratan Thiyam, feted Manipuri playwright and theatre director, agreed that the prime minister had let the state and its people down.

An air of disbelief and disappointment

A retired colonel in the Indian Army too broke down last week in Imphal, saying, “Kukis are great people; Meiteis are great people; Nagas are also great people. We all in [the] Assam Regiment fought together for our country. But now my state is burning, my people are burning, but Modi is quiet.” Tears of helpless rage streamed down his cheek and he made no attempt to hide or wipe them.

An equally anguished Mizoram chief minister, Zoramthanga, a BJP ally, tweeted on 4 July, “I wish not to see [any more] pictures and video clips of churches being burnt, brutal killings and violence of all kinds, regardless of gender and age… Many lives have been lost… those victims are my kin… my own blood and should we quieten the situation by just being silent?… I wish [and] pray that the central [government] on humanitarian ground[s] lend us an immediate helping hand.”

Without saying it in so many words, he was appealing to the prime minister for help. Mizoram had sought financial assistance of a paltry Rs 10 crore from the central government to take care of the refugees who had poured into the state from both Myanmar and Manipur. But reports suggested that he had not even received an acknowledgment.