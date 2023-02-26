Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI after hours of questioning in Delhi liquor policy case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday after the central agency grilled him for over eight hours in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The CBI had summoned Sisodia on Sunday in connection with the alleged irregularities in the formulation of the new excise policy for Delhi.

Sisodia had earlier said he was ready for a few months of stay in jail.

Showing support to his cabinet minister, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "God is with you Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and society, then going to jail is not a curse, it is a glory. I pray to God that you return from jail soon. Children, parents and we all of Delhi will be waiting for you."