Manish Sisodia’s family being ‘ousted’ from govt bungalow? AAP hits back

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya wondered as to why Sisodia was removed as minister shortly after his arrest, while Satyendra Jain was retained as a minister for nine months after his arrest.

Both Jain and Sisodia resigned earlier this month.

“Kejriwal had promised to look after Manish Sisodia and his family. But he was removed as minister almost immediately, while Satyendra Jain was retained as minister for nine months, when in jail. Now, Sisodia has been asked to vacate the bungalow so that it can be allotted to Atishi," Amit Malviya tweeted.

Another BJP activist asked on Twitter, “Where will Sisodia’s family go?”

AAP hits back

Accusing Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena of leaking the news regarding the allotment, the Aam Aadmi Party said that he has an 'obsessive publicity disorder'.



"The Delhi L-G has an obsessive publicity disorder. He has no work left to do but to spew malice against the AAP. He is insulting the dignity of a Constitutional office by leaking news to the media like this. And this coming from a person whose video of assaulting a woman activist like a street thug has been seen by the entire country is rather ironic," said the party.



The AAP said that as far as the order regarding the former deputy chief minster's residence is concerned, it is the law that a minister upon resigning from his/her office, is bound to vacate the government residence occupied within 15 days.

Separately, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said Manish Sisodia is “our brother” and “his family is our family”.

“We know how to take care of his family,” Sanjay Singh said.