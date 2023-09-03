Maratha flare-up continues for 3rd day; protesters demand Fadnavis's resignation

Protests by various Maratha groups continued for the third day on Sunday with demonstrations held in Mumbai, Thane, Buldhana and Solapur against the police action on the community agitation in Jalna.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) and other groups have vowed to carry on the agitation ahead and demanded the resignation of BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the police lathicharge on Friday evening in Jalna, where it all started.

Speaking at an official function in Buldhana on Sunday, chief minister Shinde reiterated his plea for peace and assured that the "state government is committed to extending education and job quotas to the Maratha community".