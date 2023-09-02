Maratha quota violence: Cases lodged against 360 persons; activists firm on continuing agitation

A day after an agitation for reservation for the Maratha community turned violent in Maharashtra's Jalna district leading to several people including dozens of police personnel getting injured, the situation was under control on Saturday, an official said.

Police have registered cases against more than 360 persons for alleged involvement in the violence though no arrest has been made, he said.

Opposition leaders targeted the BJP-Shiv Sena government in the state over Friday's incidents, condemning the use of baton charge by police and demanding that the government take steps to provide reservation to the politically dominant Maratha community.

Police used baton charge and fired teargas shells to disperse a violent mob at Antarwali Sarathi village on Dhule-Solapur road in Ambad tehsil of Jalna district, around 75 km from Aurangabad, on Friday.

The protesters, led by Manoj Jarange, had been staging a hunger strike demanding reservation since Tuesday. The trouble began when police tried to shift Jarange to hospital on doctors' advice, officials said.