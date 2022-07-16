'Masaba Masaba' is back with another season, and it’s looking good

Call it a guilty pleasure. But I quite liked the first season of Masaba Masaba, primarily because Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta were so convincing as mother and daughter.

I wonder why!

They are back doing what they are best at: squabbling with one another over Masaba’s hormonal levels. This time the trailer indicates that the senior Gupta is also on a sexual rampage. We clearly see Ram Kapur giving Ms Gupta bedroomy looks. It all looks very sexed-up and mischievous.