Mawmluh Cave: The Key to the Past and the Future

Said to be the fourth longest cave in the Indian subcontinent, 7 km long Mawmluh cave in Meghalaya has evoked considerable interest among world geologists.

UNESCO’s International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) recently listed the cave as one of the ‘First 100 IUGS Geological Sites’ in the world. The formal announcement is to be made at the IUGS 60th anniversary celebration in Spain 25-28 October 2022, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma shared on Twitter.

The cave, with its entrance located at a height of 10 feet above the sea level, boasts of calcite formations of various kinds, massive caverns and columns of stalagmite, waist-deep pools, “a few metres of belly crawl and a few climbs”. Only a fourth of the cave is said to receive sunlight. People with respiratory problems and those who suffer from claustrophobia are advised against visiting the cave. There is also a pool inside the cave formed, it is believed, by five different rivers finding their way inside the cave.

Geologists from across the country and several from abroad have evinced great interest in the cave, where columns of calcium, limestone and other minerals deposited by monsoon water dripping from the roof have formed stalagmites and calcites. The layers of mineral deposited over thousands of years, geologists say, are helping them understand climatic changes, especially the pattern of the monsoon, in the past. They also believe it is possible to forecast possible changes in the future. It will be possible to predict weather patterns, droughts and floods with greater accuracy.