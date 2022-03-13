Max temperature settles at 32.6 deg C in Delhi, three notches above avg

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



The minimum temperature settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, it said.



The relative humidity oscillated between 75 per cent and 40 per cent.



Delhi's air quality was recorded in the moderate' category. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) read 193 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good', 51 and 100 satisfactory', 101 and 200 moderate', 201 and 300 poor', 301 and 400 very poor', and 401 and 500 severe'.



The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies for Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures will settle around 33 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.