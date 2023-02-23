MCD House adjourned amid ruckus for 12th time, fails to elect standing committee

As clashes continued between AAP and BJP members over the Delhi MCD Standing Committee polls, the MCD House was adjourned till Friday without electing any of the committee’s six members.

The chaos ensued hours after AAP's Shelly Oberoi was elected the Mayor of the MCD. The members of the two parties indulged in physical violence and sloganeering through the night, leading to back to back adjournments.

The House met at 8.30 am on Thursday but was adjourned for an hour amid sloganeering. The House reconvened at 9.30 am but was adjourned till 10 am on Friday shortly afterwards.