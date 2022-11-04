MCD polls to be held on December 4, results on December 7
Delhi Civic Body or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will be held on December 4 while the votes will be counted on December 7
Polling for the municipal election in Delhi will be held on December 4 while the votes will be counted on December 7, State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev announced on Friday.
The Model Code of Conduct comes into force in the national capital from Friday itself, he said.
"Voting for the municipal polls in Delhi will be held on December 4 while the results will be announced on December 7. The filing of nominations will begin from November 7 and the last date for the same is November 14," Dev said at a press conference.
"The MCD has jurisdiction in 68 assembly constituencies," Vijay Dev said, adding "as per 2011 census, out of 250 wards, 42 have been reserved for the SC. Out of those 42 seats, 21 are reserved for women."
"As on today, we have total 1.46 crores voters in Delhi. Around 13,665 polling stations will be set up for the polls"," he said.
This year, the Central government unified the three corporations - East Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation - into one MCD. After a Home Ministry notification, the total number of MCD wards in Delhi has been reduced to 250 from earlier 272. As many as 42 wards are in reserved category.
With agencies inputs