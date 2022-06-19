Media's hostility for Rahul Gandhi and devotion for PM Modi not quite organic

Whether we like it or not, Indian politics today is polarised between two personalities, namely Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. One is the Prime Minister of the country. Immensely popular he likes to be in the spotlight. His partiality for the camera is well known. He likes to dress up, changing his dress as often during the day as required for the occasion.

He also loves speaking and does so endlessly. A darling of the media, he is adept at giving media bytes. But he wouldn’t address a press conference. He hasn’t addressed one in eight years. And he doesn’t like answering inconvenient questions or to be proved wrong.

On the other end is Rahul Gandhi. A Congress MP and former party president. He does not avoid the media as PM Modi does; and he is not averse to answering inconvenient or rude questions or explain his stand on different issues. He could have become the PM in 2009 but voluntarily decided to stay out of Government. And he refuses to play to the gallery and act to suit the mainstream media.

But more important than the attitude of these two leaders towards the media is the attitude and approach of the media towards these two leaders. For PM Modi, he just needs the camera crew from the electronic media to have his say. He moves, waves his arm and speaks what he wants to say.

The cameras catch him from different angles and records them for posterity. The job of the reporter and the anchor is left to present the visuals in the most poetic way and highlight the punch lines and catch phrases used by the PM.

The electronic media is now so well trained and so used to this drill that they have forgotten the routine of asking tough questions to the Prime Minister of the country. Press releases, WhatsApp forwards and selective leaks serve the purpose of ‘breaking news’. The silence of the electronic media is so infectious that even leaders of the opposition parties seldom ask tough questions to the Government or the Prime Minister.