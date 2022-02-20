Meet Hemlata Patel of the Gulabi Gang, now a Congress candidate

She is also the District President of Fatehpur Mahila Congress. In the recent assembly elections, Congress has fielded her from the Ayah Shah assembly seat. Patel says she wants to give direct power to women as their representative and thus she is contesting the assembly elections. If she wins, she will fight against injustice more vigorously. She says that she is not against men but her priority is to protect women's interests. Hemlata Patel is the symbol of Congress party’s ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign.

The Ayah Shah assembly from where Patel is contesting, the Samajwadi Party has fielded its Rajya Sabha MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad. The SP has put a dent in the OBC vote bank of the BJP by fielding a Nishad face. With the arrival of Vishambhar Nishad, the equations of this seat have changed. The BJP is fighting the former minister Ayodhya Prasad Pal here. Hemlata Patel has made the election triangular.

Hemlata did a remarkable work as village Pradhan by building a girls' inter-college in the village and also got a model school ready. She says that there was no girls school in her village and the families were afraid to send their girls to schools in other villages. Hemlata says that building an inter-college is out of the purview of a village head, yet she did it.

Patel got a lot of popularity from the famous Sheelu murder case of Banda, which also became a reason for the defeat of BSP in 2012.

In the Gulabi Gang, women are taught self-defense which is called Pink Self Defense Initiative. Gulabi Panchayat has been convened under the Gulabi Gang democratic, in which women used to bring their own grievances and a solution to that grievance was also found. Apart from this, all the problems of women are resolved.