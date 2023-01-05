Meet on Sutlej-Yamuna Link remains inconclusive as Punjab, Haryana CMs stick to their stands

During the meeting, Shekhawat asked the two chief ministers to come up with a solution, sources said.

But Mann said, "More than 78 per cent of our 150 blocks are in extreme dark zone due to depletion of ground water table. So Punjab can't afford to share its water with any other state." "The state does not have even a single drop of water to share with Haryana," he said in a statement, and demanded his state should get water from Yamuna river in Haryana instead.

"No SYL (Sutlej-Yamuna Link), Haryana should talk about YSL (Yamuna-Sutlej Link)," he said.

Mann also sought setting up of a fresh tribunal to assess water available with the state, while Khattar said his state has the right to get water from Ravi and Beas rivers by the full construction of the SYL canal, the sources said.

Khattar said that the Punjab government is not abiding by the Supreme Court's order wherein the Act brought by the Punjab government in 2004 was declared null and void and unconstitutional.

"Punjab chief minister says that the 2004 Act still stands which is null and void in the eyes of law and completely unconstitutional," Khattar said.

"Instead of discussing the issue of construction of SYL canal, the Punjab Chief Minister repeatedly kept on saying that there is no water in the state to share. Rather they are asking to discuss sharing of water whereas a separate tribunal has been set up for discussing issues related to water sharing. Distribution of water will be done according to the recommendation of the tribunal," he said.

He said that the SYL Canal should be built and the Haryana government would apprise the Supreme Court about Punjab's reluctant attitude over this issue. "We will obey the orders of the Supreme Court in this regard", Khattar added.