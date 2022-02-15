Meet Preetisheel Singh D’Souza – prolific artist behind Allu Arjun’s captivating look in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is enjoying some insane success at the box office worldwide even over a month after its release. The movie, officially declared as a blockbuster, has already broken all the records by earning over Rs. 100 crores (Hindi version) and has become one of the highest grossing movies of 2021.

The reason Allu Arjun looks quite convincing as his character Pushpa Raj, is because he has worked extremely hard for it. A recent video has been doing the rounds witnessing Allu’s transformation, both physically and with the help of stellar prosthetics and makeup, to look the part. And the credit for his look goes to the ace make-up and prosthetic look designer, Preetisheel Singh D’Souza.

For the transformation, the superstar had to undergo an intense makeup and prosthetic session with Preetisheel and her team. Right from getting his eyebrows and curly hair right to getting the perfect skin colour, the actor aced the look.