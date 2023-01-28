Mehbooba Mufti calls Bharat Jodo Yatra a breath of fresh air in Kashmir
The Centre, on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the Bharat Jodo Yatra was like a breath of fresh air in Kashmir as it allowed people to come out of their homes in large numbers for the first time since 2019.
"Rahul Gandhi's yatra comes like a breath of fresh air in Kashmir. It is the first time since 2019 that Kashmiris have come out of their homes in such massive numbers. It was a great experience to walk with him," she tweeted.
Mehbooba Mufti had joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Chursoo in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir earlier in the day.
