Mentions that went missing from FM’s 14000-word budget speech

Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram termed the Union Budget as having “betrayed” the hopes of a vast majority of Indians as it showed how far removed the government is from the people and their concerns about life, livelihood, and the growing inequality between the rich and the poor.

At a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Chidambaram termed the budget as “callous” and said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has not mentioned the words unemployment, poverty, inequality, or equity anywhere in her budget speech.

“Let me begin by pointing out, with regret, that the FM has not mentioned the words unemployment, poverty, inequality, or equity anywhere in her speech. Mercifully, she mentioned the word poor twice in her speech. I am sure the people of India will take note of who is in the concerns of the government and who is not,” Chidambaram said.