"Mera ghar Rahul Gandhi ka ghar" trends on Twitter; people invite Rahul to their homes, put posters

Senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Rai has symbolically dedicated his home here to former party chief Rahul Gandhi who has been asked to vacate his official bungalow in Delhi following his disqualification as Lok Sabha member.

The former MLA and his wife have put up a board at their home in the Lahurabir locality of the city which reads, "Mera ghar Shri Rahul Gandhi ka ghar (my home is Shri Rahul Gandhi's home)".

Soon, the hashtag #MeraGharAapkaGhar went viral on Twitter and hundreds of people have been welcoming Gandhi to their homes.

This comes after Gandhi on Tuesday replied to the Lok Sabha Secretariat's notice to vacate his official bungalow, and said he will abide by the notice.