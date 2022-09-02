Militants open fire at non-local labourer in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Militants on Friday opened fire at a non-local labourer in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said
Victim Muneerul Islam hails from West Bengal. He has been shifted to hospital, the official said.
The incident took place in Ugergund area in the morning. An inquiry is being carried out, he added.
"He has been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Attending doctors described his condition as stable. The area has been surrounded for searches," the sources said.
(with agency inputs)
