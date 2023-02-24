Minister Jaishankar, heard of Vietnam or the Vietnam war, asks retired Brigadier

In a stinging rejoinder to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who in a recent interview claimed that India was economically far too weak to take on China, Brigadier Pradeep Yadav (Rtd) on Thursday posted an open letter to the minister, which was tweeted by a retired IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre (See link at the bottom). The questions he posed to the minister are:

1. Why is India economically weaker than China? Who is responsible? (particularly because till the 1990s India and China were at par economically)

2. Are you aware, minister, of a small country called Vietnam and the valiant fight they put up against the mighty military of the United States of America? Are you aware why Vietnam succeeded? They succeeded because the Vietnamese were united but your government has divided Indians on caste, religion and community; because the Vietnamese were true patriots and not pseudo patriots. Wouldn’t you agree?