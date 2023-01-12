Ministry’s examiners harass aspiring pilots, DGCA must act to preempt mishaps: Pilots’ body

Amidst a string of alarming incidents involving civilian aircraft in India, including a bomb threat to a Russian plane and alleged dereliction of duty by cabin crew with respect to a woman being urinated upon midair by a co-flyer on an Air India flight and scores of passengers being left behind on the tarmac by a Go Air airplane, it has come to the fore that aspiring pilots face acute harassment in obtaining a license to operate a radio telephone.

It is critical for the pilots of an aircraft to be in contact with air traffic controllers all the time using radio telephony, for which they are trained and licensed to use following a rigorous process around the world. In an emergency situation, in particular, such proficiency can spell the difference between life and death for hundreds of passengers.

In India, the license, called Radio Telephony Restricted License (Aeronautics) or RTR(A) is granted to an aspiring pilot post-training by the Wireless Planning & Coordination (WPC) wing of the Ministry of Communications following an examination process.

Only following this can she apply for a Flight Radio Telephone Operator (FTRO) license from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and become eligible to get a Commercial Pilot License (CPL) which authorises her to fly a civilian aircraft operated by one of the airline companies.

A leading Indian pilots’ body and veteran pilots allege that the examiners of the WPC are not only not competent to conduct such a test as they have no hands-on experience but also indulge in extortion of money from aspirants.

They also alleged that the syllabus for the examination is redundant and irrelevant, which further causes distress to the pilots applying for the license and adds to the examiners’ nuisance value.

As a result, the pilots who go on to obtain a license to fly may not be fully proficient in using radio telephony (RT), which can lead to major communication goof-ups and air disasters, they say.

“The FCC’s examiners are not experienced pilots but rather people with technical backgrounds who have no clue about how RT is actually used by pilots inside an aircraft to communicate with ATC in real-life situations. They pose completely irrelevant questions to the aspirants from a redundant syllabus, and often expect the candidate to cough up cash to clear them. As a result, scores of perfectly capable aspiring pilots often flunk multiple times before they get the RTR (A) keeping them from joining work for months and even years,” said Captain CS Randhawa, secretary, Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) in a conversation with National Herald.

“The questions are often generic, technical or obsolete and totally unrelated to the practical use of RT. For example, asking them, ‘What do you know about International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) or ‘What is International Air Transport Association (IATA)’ is totally uncalled for. But since such questions get asked, the trainers too are constrained to train pilots accordingly, which only dilutes the desired standards,” he said.

“They ask inane questions such as how will you communicate with ATC, draw diagrams of satellites, optical fibre used in data cable, and ask the definition of 2G and 3G, among others,” he added.

He shared the syllabus of the RTR (A) test and a sample test handout to illustrate the point: