Minor victory for girls in hijab ban case as split verdict ensures hearing by larger SC bench

The Supreme Court has delivered a split verdict in the Hijab ban case in Karnataka as many expected, and the matter will be heard by a larger bench. Several lawyers have called it a victory for the girls who have stopped going to school in the state as they were prevented from wearing the Hijab in the classroom.

Of the two judges on the bench, Justice Hemant Gupta upheld the Karnataka government decision while Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia struck it down. As there is a divergence of opinion, the bench stated that the matter would now be placed before the Chief Justice of India for appropriate directions.

“There is divergence of opinion. I have held against the appellant. I dismiss the appeal," said Gupta. He had framed his judgement in 11 questions, while holding that wearing hijab does not fall under essential religious practice (ERP) in Islam and that the state government order allows access to education.

However, Dhulia quashed the Karnataka government order of February 5 and ordered the removal of the restrictions. He held that venturing into ERP was not required and the High Court had erred by doing so.

For Dhulia, it was a question of the education of a girl child. “A girl child has to do household chores before going to school and are we making her life any better by banning the hijab?" asked Dhulia. He underscored that the main thrust of his judgment is that the entire concept of essential religious practice was not essential to the dispute.

“The High Court took a wrong path. It is ultimately a matter of choice and Article 14 and 19,” reiterated Dhulia. He also upheld that the question in the Hijab case was “squarely answered” in the Bijoy Emmanuel judgment.

Article 19 of the Indian Constitution states that there is freedom of speech and expression, while Article 14 points out that the state shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India Prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

Hailing the judgement, senior Supreme Court advocate Sanjay Hegde said it was the first time that the justice system has at least acknowledged that the girls have a case and a point. “To that extent there is a partial vindication of the girl’s side. As it is a split verdict, we hope to convince a larger bench on the justness and the rightness of the cause. It is time to look beyond the hijab dispute. It is ultimately a question of human choice,” underscored Hegde.

He asserted that it was a dispute about forced uniformity. No mullah in Iran can insist that a woman wear a hijab and equally no authority in India ask a woman to not wear a hijab.

Hegde, quoting civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr, said the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice. “The six girls from Udupi will have helped build that arc for themselves and their sisters who will come after them.”