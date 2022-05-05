Miss Teen India, Sahara Subba, represents India at Miss Teen Universe
Miss Teen India Sahara Hangma Subba is on her way to participate in the 11th edition of Miss Teen Universe, the grand finale scheduled to be held at Nicaragua in Central America on May 5.
More than 32 teenagers from all over the world have been shortlisted for the grand finale. Sahara is the first teen from the entire Northeast to represent India in the coveted beauty pageant.
“I am very excited to represent my community, my people and especially India at the prestigious beauty pageant. At present, I don’t really know whether I will win the crown or not, but to represent my country on such a huge platform, I feel like I am the winner already. It is a huge achievement for me and I am proud of myself,” said Sahara, who is also the reigning Miss Teen India and Miss Teen India Sikkim 2022.
For the competition, I am setting myself straight with the motive to learn from others. I haven’t done anything special for the beauty pageant. I want to learn and give back to my community, she added.
My goal is to give the best platform for teenage girls in the country, which is safe and enriching", said Jasmeet Kaur; as a National Director of Teen India and she looks forward each year to continue her successful venture in taking young girls towards becoming the pride of India.
Srishti Kaur, first teen Universe of India who won the Teen Universe Title in 2017 said, "I wish Sahara Subba best of luck for the pageant at Nicaragua."
