'Misuse' of central agencies: Congress-led Opposition move SC, hearing on April 5

Led by Congress, as many as 14 opposition parties approaced the Supreme Court on Friday over the "arbitrary use" of the CBI and Enforcement Directorate against its leaders. The Supreme Court admitted their plea and agreed to hear it on April 5.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate A M Singhvi told a Bench presided over by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud that 14 political parties were part of the plea, representing 42 per cent of the political spectrum.

Highlighting that 95 per cent of the cases filed by Central agencies were against leaders of Opposition parties, Singhvi said that the petitioners did not want to influence existing investigations but wanted some pre- and post-arrest guidelines to be laid down.