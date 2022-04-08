MNS Pune city chief sacked by Raj Thackeray for refusing to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques

A day after Pune city president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Vasant More expressed contrarian views regarding playing of Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques in case of their failure to remove loudspeakers as declared by MNS Chief Raj Thackeray during a rally in Mumbai, he was replaced with a new party president Sainath Babar on Thursday.



More who is an MNS corporator from Katraj in Pune, had on Wednesday said that he would not play Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosques in his ward as he had excellent equations with the Muslim community and had constructed a big graveyard and hall for them in his constituency.

“Many Muslims have voted for me during the election. I am a corporator for past 15 years and I have very good equations with Muslim community where I have ‘khalas, chachas and mamus’ who are my supporters. Many of my Muslim voters from different masjids in my constituency called me and inquired about the MNS chief’s statement. This announcement can turn out to be controversial and can impact our electoral outcomes. Ramzan is going on and I want peace in my constituency,” he said.