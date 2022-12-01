Mobile library set up as part of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

A mobile 'Bharat Jodo Library' comprising books on subjects like politics, history and the lives of noted leaders has been set up in a truck as part of the ongoing yatra of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

The facility having a collection of about 1,000 books has been set up to give an opportunity to those wish to read in their free time during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, All India Mahila Congress's national legal aid coordinator Avani Bansal told PTI at the foot march camp in Ujjain.

It has been set up with an aim to make the "idea of India" a permanent thing in the lives of the people, she said.

Though the library is functional, it will be formally inaugurated by Rahul Gandhi during his Madhya Pradesh leg of the yatra on Thursday, Bansal said.

After the yatra, the Congress will establish 500 such Bharat Jodo libraries across the country, she said.