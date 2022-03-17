Moderate response to Karnataka bandh call to protest against hijab verdict

Maulana Maqsood Imran Rashadi, Imam and Khateeb (one who delivers the sermon during Friday and Eid prayers) of Bengaluru's biggest mosque Jamia Masjid in City Market, who was among those in favour of the bandh, said it was “voluntary and peaceful”.

According to him, the court verdict would become an obstacle for Muslim girls to continue their education.

“We are not insisting on the girls wearing a burqa or a hijab inside the classrooms. Uniforms have been prescribed and we will be happy if the state government allows the girls to use the uniform's dupatta to cover their head. We have placed this request before the government and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot,” Maulana Rashadi said.

Meanwhile, the issue figured in the Karnataka legislative Assembly with BJP MLA K Raghupathy Bhat, who represents Udupi constituency, demanding action against the girls protesting against the court order.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said the government would be taking a serious view of the bandh call given by Muslim organisations and ensure that the court order is implemented.