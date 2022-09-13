Report revealing steady rise in 'modern day slavery' alarming

A report has revealed that the rising trend of ‘modern day slavery’ in the form of forced labour and involuntary marriages has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

The report, titled ‘Global Estimates of Modern Slavery: Forced Labour and Forced Marriage’ prepared by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the international human rights group ‘Walk Free’, states that in 2021, some 50 million people globally were living in ‘modern slavery’ on any given day: 28 million in forced labour and 22 million in forced marriages.

The number of such people has risen by 10 million since 2016.

Nearly 1 in every 150 people in the world is thus suffering from ‘modern slavery’.

The report has a special significance for India since it reveals that most cases of forced labour – about 86 per cent – are found in the private sector, which also sees forced commercial sexual exploitation of 23 per cent people. Almost four out of five of those in forced commercial sexual exploitation are women or girls.

The Modi government has been on a privatisation spree for quite some time. It has sold public sector enterprises to the corporates below the market rates by maligning the public sector even while its policies enabled the private sector to get prosperous than ever before.

The report in question also validates the concerns of the central trade unions who have all along been alleging that the implementation of the four labour codes in the name of the ‘biggest such reforms ever’ would only usher in a new era of ‘modern day slavery’ in India.

Though the report in question does not have any specific data for India, it must be noted that in its Global Slavery Index released way back in 2018, ‘Walk Free’ had said that India had the largest number of ‘modern slaves’ in the world. It had estimated the vulnerability to ‘modern slavery’ at 54.49 per cent and the proportion of the population living in ‘modern slavery’ at 6.1 per thousand, while grading the government’s response to it at a poor ‘B’.

India had about 8 million ‘modern slaves’ at that time, followed by 3.86 million in China and 3.19 million in Pakistan, it had said.

Since the pandemic has only exacerbated the situation, it can safely be assumed that India has far more such people now.