Modi accuses SAD chief patron Prakash Singh Badal of side-lining BJP during his tenure as Punjab CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a fierce attack on Shiromani Akali Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party’s old ally, accusing veteran Akali leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal of betraying his party.

Modi was addressing his first public rally in Jalandhar for the Punjab Assembly elections after the PM was forced to cancel his public rally at Ferozepur due to so-called ‘security’ reasons on January 5.

Modi said that the SAD, while in power in Punjab, did injustice to its ‘younger brother’ (BJP) by not giving the position of Deputy CM to senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia.

He said that instead, Parkash Singh Badal appointed his son Sukhbir Singh Badal as Deputy CM even as the BJP remained silent in the interest of Punjab.

This is for the first time, after the SAD-BJP break up, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any other BJP leader has outrightly accused SAD’s top leadership of ill-treating the BJP in Punjab.

Modi said that Punjab required a stable government that could rise above petty considerations of regionalism and think about national security. The NDA alliance will form the next government in Punjab, he said.

Stressing upon his party’s slogan ‘Nawan Punjab: Bhajpa De Naal’ and a ‘double-engine government’, Modi talked about starting a new chapter of development for Punjab.

Recalling his old association with Punjab, Modi claimed that the state had supported him when he was just a BJP worker and for which he is indebted. “I owe much to Punjab. I'm indebted to Punjab. I want to serve you,” said Modi.

“I want to assure the people, especially the youth, that for their brighter future, we will not leave any stone unturned," Modi said, adding that an NDA government in Punjab will pave the way for a new chapter of development in the state.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Modi said the policies of Congress have destroyed industries and affected employment in Punjab. “Congress leaders are fighting among themselves. What security will they give you,” he asked.

Hitting out at the state’s Congress government, the PM claimed that he wanted to pay obeisance at the Devi Talab Mandir, but the police and the administration were unable to make adequate arrangements.

Taking a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) without naming it, Modi said some other people have come to play a game of lies in Punjab. “In Punjab they are talking of Nasha Mukti but have opened liquor vends in every street in Delhi,” he said.

Capt. Amarinder Singh, chief of Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa of Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) also addressed the gathering.

The BJP is contesting elections to the 117-member Punjab assembly in alliance with PLC and SAD (Sanyukt). Voting will be held in the state on February 20 and votes will be counted on March 10.