Modi first PM who cries about his woes instead of listening to people’s problems: Priyanka Gandhi
"In public life, one has to bear such things. One needs to have courage and move on. If you learn one more thing it will be good: listen to the voice of the people," Priyanka said at a rally in K'taka
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra for crying about his personal woes instead of listening to the public’s problems, and advised him to learn from her brother Rahul Gandhi about one’s conduct in public life.
Priyanka said that she had seen several prime ministers from Indira Gandhi to Manmohan Singh, but she found Modi to the first prime minister who is more interested and invested in himself than in common people’s issues and problems.
Berating Modi on his “abused 91 times” grumbling, she said in public life one has to take many things in one’s stride and move on.
On Saturday, targeting the Congress over its president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'venomous snake' barb, Modi had claimed that till now the Congress leaders had hurled different types of abuses at him 91 times.
At a public meeting at Jamkhandi in Bagalkote district on Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi, commenting on the PM's statement, said: "At least they (91 abuses) are fitting on one page; if you look at the abuses by them to my family and if we start making a list, we will publish books after books about it."
"It is strange what I'm seeing from the past two-three days. I have seen many prime ministers, Indira ji (Indira Gandhi), she took bullets for this country. I have seen Rajiv Gandhi, he sacrificed his life for this country. I have seen P.V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh working hard for this country," she said.
"But he (Modi) is the first Prime Minister I have seen, who comes before you and cries that he is being abused. Instead of listening to your grief, he is coming here and telling you his (problems)."
Mocking at Modi, she said someone in his office had made a list not about the problems of the people, but about who had abused the Prime Minister and how many times.
"Have courage, Modi ji. Learn from my brother Rahul Gandhi. My brother says he is ready to take a bullet for the sake of this country, not just abuse. My brother says he will stand for truth, whether you abuse, shoot a bullet or stab with a knife," she said.
"Don't fear Modi ji, this is public life and one has to bear such things. One needs to have courage and move forward," she said, adding, "Now that I'm talking to you, let me tell you, if you learn one more thing it will be good: listen to the voice of the people."
