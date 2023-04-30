Modi first PM who cries about his woes instead of listening to people’s problems: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra for crying about his personal woes instead of listening to the public’s problems, and advised him to learn from her brother Rahul Gandhi about one’s conduct in public life.

Priyanka said that she had seen several prime ministers from Indira Gandhi to Manmohan Singh, but she found Modi to the first prime minister who is more interested and invested in himself than in common people’s issues and problems.

Berating Modi on his “abused 91 times” grumbling, she said in public life one has to take many things in one’s stride and move on.

On Saturday, targeting the Congress over its president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'venomous snake' barb, Modi had claimed that till now the Congress leaders had hurled different types of abuses at him 91 times.

At a public meeting at Jamkhandi in Bagalkote district on Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi, commenting on the PM's statement, said: "At least they (91 abuses) are fitting on one page; if you look at the abuses by them to my family and if we start making a list, we will publish books after books about it."