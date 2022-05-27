Modi govt apathetic even as unbridled inflation crushes salaried class, bottom 20 per cent of populace

The Consumer Price Index (General) measuring retail headline inflation shows a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 7.8 per cent in the month of April 2022, which is the highest in the past eight years.

Actually, CPI (General) was higher than 6 per cent in the month of May and June last year and then the prices seem to moderate till September 2021.

Since then, there has been a sharp rise in prices reaching close to 8 per cent in April this year. It is also important to note that core inflation which excludes food group and fuel and clothing also reached 7 per cent YoY growth in April 2022.

The recent spike in retail inflation is primarily driven by food inflation and the food and beverages group accounts for 45.9 per cent of an average Indian consumption basket. Hence, food inflation has a very high incidence on consumption expenditure.

But, besides the food group, steep rise in prices has been recorded in some other components of the consumption basket, such as clothing and footwear and fuel and light. Clothing and footwear prices show a rise of about 9.85 per cent in April 2022, on a YoY basis and in the case of fuel and light, the price increase in April 2022 was 10.8 per cent.

In spite of the fact that the weight of these products is between 6 to 7 per cent in the consumption basket, a steep rise in prices particularly of fuel has impacted heavily on the consumption patterns of working people at large.

The episodic rise in the consumer price index is from April 2019 with the base year 2012. The dashed line indicates CPI general which reached 7.9 per cent in April 2022. The CPI food inflation line shows that it reached as high as 12.16 percent in December 2019, came down, but continued to remain at more than 8 per cent till November 2020. This was primarily because of the supply bottlenecks caused due to lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the situation eased out over time, food inflation moderated to 2.67 per cent in January 2021 and further lowered to 1.61 per cent in September 2021.