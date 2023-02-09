Modi govt blinded by neoliberal dogma of relying on big business to create jobs

For the past about 41 months, the unemployment rate has been above hovering around 7 per cent, often even higher, according to a CMIE survey data. Urban unemployment has been consistently higher, at 8-10 per cent.

This is an unconscionably high rate, sustained by consistent government indifference.

In the last three years, the total number of employed persons has practically remained stagnant – it was 41.1 crore in January 2020, before the pandemic, and it is 40.9 crore as of January 2023.

Meanwhile, the labour participation rate (the share of working age population that is either working or seeking jobs) has dipped from 42.9 per cent to 39.8 per cent over the same period.